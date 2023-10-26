New food hygiene rating for High Peak pub
A High Peak drinking establishment has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Sycamore Inn, on Sycamore Road, Birch Vale, High Peak was given the score after assessment on September 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of High Peak's 111 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 94 (85%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.
The hygiene rating scheme helps you choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving you clear information about the businesses’ hygiene standards
The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.
The raings are: 5 – hygiene standards are very good; 4 – hygiene standards are good; 3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory; 2 – some improvement is necessary; 1 – major improvement is necessary and 0 – urgent improvement is required.
Ratings are a snapshot of the standards of food hygiene found at the time of inspection. It is the responsibility of the business to comply with food hygiene law at all times.
This includes handling of food, how food is stored, how food is prepared, the cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.
The food hygiene rating scheme does not provide information on the following factors: the quality of the food on offer, customer service, culinary skill, presentation or comfort.