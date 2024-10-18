Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newly appointed deputy general manager for the Buxton Crescent Hotel and Spa says he wants to put the hotel ‘on the map’.

Stephen Ewing has joined the team with years of luxury spa hotel experience.

He said: “Buxton Crescent really is a unique proposition within the spa market – a luxury hotel and modern spa housed within a Grade I Georgian listed building.

“We really want to put the hotel ‘on the map’ as an outstanding destination spa in the UK. It’s a beautiful, iconic building; a hidden gem in the middle of the Peak District offering an exceptional guest experience. “I am excited for what the future holds and working hard to make it happen.” Originally from County Tyrone in Northern Ireland, Stephen began his career in the leisure industry in Cheshire, as leisure club and spa manager at Macdonald Portal Hotel and then at Mottram Hall, the Champneys hotel where he went on to become spa director. Stephen has also held roles at Carden Park in Cheshire as leisure and spa director, and at Norton Grange in Manchester as leisure club manager, a role he held for five years.

Buxton Crescent Hotel's new deputy manager Stephen Ewing. Photo submitted

With a passion for leisure and wellbeing, Stephen is a UK Spa Association board member, a position where he supports the industry with training and development, wellbeing initiatives and tackling the challenges across recruitment. Most recently, Stephen was general manager of Hale Country Club and Spa in Altrincham for two years, before his move to the five-star Buxton Crescent in the Peak District.

He will be supporting general manager Deirdre Billing at the 81-bedroom Buxton Crescent hotel and spa, as well as the nearby sister property The Old Hall Hotel.

Buxton Crescent opened in 2020 after a £78m refurbishment project and recently, the hotel was ranked 15th Best Destination Spa in UK at the Condé Nast Traveller 2024 Readers' Choice Awards.

Buxton Crescent, which is currently on the market is one of just two hotels in northern England on the list.

A new deputy general manager has been appointed at the Crescent Hotel. Photo Jason Chadwick

General manager Deirdre Billing added: “We are thrilled to welcome Stephen to the team at Buxton Crescent to maintain and develop all areas of the hotel and spa. “He has a great deal of experience in spa and wellbeing in a luxury environment, and has a true understanding of our future vision.”