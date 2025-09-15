New counselling service aims to tackle High Peak’s mental health crisis

A new private counselling business aims to help people of the High Peak and beyond deal with past and present traumas.

Tend Counselling, set up by Leanne Brocklehurst and friend Chloe Dawson, opened its digital services in July.

Business woman Leanne, who owns Hot Chocolaterie in Buxton, said: "Counselling has been on my radar for several years, and before I even opened my business two years ago I was already training to be a counsellor.

“I found something that I not only exceeded at but also enjoyed.

Leanne Brocklehurst and friend Chloe Dawson have set up Tend Counselling to support people through through difficult times. Photo submitted

“There is a great deal that I gained by talking to someone impartial and not connected to your problems and I wanted to help others.” Leanne and Chloe, who is also qualified, offer different therapy sessions.

Late diagnosed autism, ADHD, self esteem, anxiety and LGBT+ issues are dealt with by Chloe and Leanne helps people to work through past traumas with psycho dynamic counselling.

She said: “There is a mental health crisis, not just here in the High Peak but across the country.

“The past five years have been rough on people.

“There are many people still dealing with the traumas of covid; from losing a loved one or not seeing anyone for months on end.

“There is a generation of school children who have suffered and we still don't know the full impact the pandemic will have had on them.

“We will be dealing with these repercussions for decades to come.

“It seems like how society was after World War Two where people did not speak about what had happened to them and they repressed it - which isn't healthy.”

Tend Counselling says unlike the sessions offered through health care providers they do not stop after six or 12 sessions.

Leanne said: “Because so many people are struggling there has been a cap on services.

“And people may not have fully dealt with their issues in that time frame.

“We are trying to bridge that gap and offer people another alternative where they can access the help more readily.”

The company offers online counselling either through web chat, email or text.

Leanne said: “We don’t want to put a plaster on a deep wound, we want to fix the wound and the person.” To find out more about Tend Counselling services visit tendcounselling.co.uk