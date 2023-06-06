"I'm passionate about chocolate and excited to be starting out my own and offering my chocolates to the world."

Hot Chocolatier owner Leanne Brocklehurst. Pic Jason Chadwick

Hot Chocolaterie, on Hall Bank has filled the empty One Small Step unit, after the shop closed in January after more than a decade.

New owner Leanne Brocklehurst said: "I am absolutely over the moon.

"Every day I get up and go to work with a smile on my face knowing I am my own boss, calling the shots and I get to work with chocolate every day - it doesn't get better than that."

Leanne is an experienced chocolatier having worked at Charlotte's Chocolates in Buxton for several years, first as a waitress then she spent five years making the chocolates.

Last autumn she took a job at Misco's Chocolates in Leek and was only there a few weeks before the company had to downsize the staff.

"I learnt so much there.

"From how to run a business and start one up.

"So I decided to take a leap of faith and open a shop in Buxton."The past few months Leanne and her partner from Peak Crafts have completely transformed the former shoe shop with Leanne saying it is unrecognisable now.

"I've put in fridges, an oven, display cabinets and made it my own.

"Buxton is a great tourist town and there is always so much going on.

"Being on Hall Bank I'm getting all the Market Place trade and people venturing up from The Crescent - it's a steep hill but the chocolates are worth it!"

Some of the chocolates available at Hot Chocolatier. Pic Jason Chadwick

Leanne, from Longnor, says she is experimenting with new flavours and textures such as sea buckthorn jelly, which is a berry with a citrusy, slightly tropical taste and wants to offer customers something different.

She said: "The market is saturated with the same flavours so I thought I will stand out with my menu.”

The shop opened only a few weeks ago and Leanne said: "I know it will rain in Buxton and there will be quite days but on the other hand there will also be busy days and hot sunny days where everyone wants to come out for a day trip.

"I'm passionate about chocolate and excited to be starting out my own and offering my chocolates to the world."

