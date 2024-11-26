Three friends have set up a new community interest company which will provide coworking space for people who work from home in a bid to improve people’s mental health and boost community.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The space is set to open on Monday December, 2 offering a ‘lifeline to remote workers’ who have struggled with isolation and inadequate working environments since the pandemic.

The initiative, spearheaded by three local women and aims to provide a supportive and practical solution for those craving connection and a professional workspace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marella Cairns said: “A lot has changed in the past five years but now it’s time to change again.

Paula Whittell, Alison Peach a friend and helper of the project, and Marella Cairns at the new hotdesking and community space in Whaley Bridge. Photo submitted

“When remote working was brought in during the pandemic people loved the idea of no commutes and working from home.

“But now people who may not have offices to go back to are missing that connection, that human interaction and people’s mental health is suffering as a result.”

After coming up with this idea at the start of the year the friends spoke to people to get their work from home experiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marella said: “A social worker was working out of her spare bedroom and her job was to discharge people from hospital to care homes where a lot of people died with covid.

“She told us how she hates going into that room in her own home now.

“Others told of working on the kitchen table or in the kid’s bedroom while they are at school.

“But these things are not the best solution and sometimes you just need somewhere to go.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The coworking space, located on Old Road, features eight desks, including an electric standing desk for ergonomic comfort and internet.

Marella said: “We are also looking at ways to engage the community, we won’t be having a printer but will be directing people to Pear Tree Print to use that business or encouraging people to grab a coffee and bring it in with the then nip in to May’s Parlour for a nice birthday card on the way home.”

The coworking space will be available to hire for individual use, for meeting and going forward the trio want to work with the High Schools to provide a free place for students to complete homework in.

To book the space email [email protected]