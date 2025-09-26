New business club to be formed in Buxton

Buxton Business Club is set to launch in November, a network for all businesses in Buxton, seeking to inform, represent and encourage collaboration for the benefit of the whole town.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club will be building on the successful legacy of Vision Buxton over the last 24 years supporting all Buxton businesses to thrive and inspire together, at a time of change and with many challenges for businesses in Buxton.

Steve Thomason, chair of Buxton Business Club and a director of Vision Buxton explained further, “This is a really exciting time to be setting up a business club in Buxton. Yes, there are many challenges and changes to running a business currently, yet there is so much potential for the future, for example, a new generation of business owners are establishing themselves in town with innovative ideas and a fresh passion to succeed. As a network organisation we want to encourage and support them (as well as the established businesses), and that means including some of the next generation steering the club forward into the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A key objective for Buxton Business Club will be partnerships and collaborations, not just between businesses of all sizes and types but with other business support organisations in the area. Across the country businesses and organisations that partner and collaborate are discovering huge benefits, Buxton can experience the same with everyone enjoying the rewards.”

Some of the team behind the new business club.

Buxton Business Club will be free to join for owners and senior managers at any business in Buxton, or if your business is out-of-town but has senior employees living in the town or vicinity, starting with innovative bi-monthly network meetings and regular newsletters.

To learn more and sign up to receive details of future events and the newsletter, simply email your name, company, email address and mobile number as permission for only Buxton Business Club to contact you, to [email protected]

If you are interested in joining the small steering group to plan events and help take the organisation forward, please contact Steve Thomason direct at [email protected]