Zara Figlio opening her new laser hair removal clinic. Pic Jason Chadwick

Zara Figlio was living in Essex and working as a prison officer.She was due to relocate to start a job in Strangeways in Manchester but a conversation with her beautician changed her life.

The 38-year-old said: “I realised I could do this and I knew then I wanted to give it a go.”

Zara previously dated her now boyfriend in her early 20s and says he was the one she never got over.

Then 18 months ago they reconnected and ‘just clicked’ she said.

Horse-mad Zara wanted to live somewhere where there was space to own a horse and Buxton fitted the bill perfectly and the duo made the move in October.

“Although it is much wetter up here than it is down south,” she said.

By February she was following her dream and opened her business, The Rose Laser Room, in The Savoy on Hall Bank.

She said: “I’m not one to sit around and wait so I knew I needed to do something to let people know I’m here.

“This is a moment for me. I’ve taken the leap and I’m so excited.

“For me I love supporting people. Sometimes people need that extra help to feel confident and I want to build my clients up so they can be the best version of themselves.”

Zara says she is not taking things too seriously and says her new website has her horse as the marketing manager.

She said: “I want to move away from laser hair removal being a medical procedure, I want it to be a fun place where people can come and laugh and we can have a proper catch up about what is going on in their lives.

“I’m living my dream right now - dream man, dream horse, and dream job and I can’t wait to meet my new dream clients.”

Zara is offering a discount code for all Buxton Advertiser readers. Receive two free treatments, when a course of six is booked. A 50 per cent deposit will be required at the time of booking. Use code buxtonRose23