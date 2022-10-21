The centre, at Waterswallows, was opened by Stefano Agostini, CEO Nestlé UK & Ireland, with guests including High Peak Mayor Councillor Ollie Cross; High Peak MP Robert Largan and High Sheriff of Derbyshire Michael Copestake, in attendance.

As well as the opening, guests also enjoyed a tour of the bottling lines and new automated distribution centre.

Construction at the site began in 2019 to extend the factory’s warehouse facility and create a new state-of-the-art logistics operation, bringing the distribution of brands Buxton and Nestlé Pure Life fully in-house. The new 14,000m2 extension has also brought additional storage capacity allowing all products to be stored centrally including international brands S.Pellegrino and Perrier, reducing the use of external storage, cutting road miles and transport emissions annually by around 480tonnes.

The official opening of the Buxton Waters factory in Buxton.Pictured is Stefano Agostino cutting the ribbon at the opening. Photo by Fabio De Paola

The company has also introduced new technology, bringing in new Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs), which are capable of moving pallets of finished goods around with no driver on board.

Stefano Agostini, CEO Nestlé UK & Ireland, said: “I am very pleased to have celebrated the opening of the Waters distribution centre with members and partners from the local community of Buxton, the heart of our UK Waters business. Investments on this scale rely upon sustained confidence, which comes from having the right business environment to operate in, the right people to work with, and the right products to offer consumers.

“The state-of-the-art operation we have opened is the result of strategic investment and effective project delivery by all involved. We hope for continued collaboration locally to help our business progress on its sustainable, regenerative path whilst delivering innovation, inclusive jobs and growth.”

Robert Largan MP for High Peak said: “Buxton Water is a major local employer providing hundreds of highly skilled jobs and I welcome their continued commitment and investment to their famous Buxton site.

High Peak Mayor Councillor Ollie Cross, High Sheriff of Derbyshire Michael Copestake and High Peak MP Robert Largan were among the guests invited to the official opening

“This is further proof, if any was needed, that Buxton is a fantastic place to do business.”