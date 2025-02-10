This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

National Apprenticeship Week highlights diverse career opportunities beyond traditional trades

Apprenticeships are available in fields like marketing, digital media, finance, and law

These programs offer hands-on experience, qualifications, and a debt-free path to careers

Sectors such as technology, healthcare, and hospitality also provide apprenticeship options

Here are 7 surprising industries where apprenticeships are making an impact

National Apprenticeship Week (February 10 - 16) is a time to celebrate the diverse opportunities apprenticeships offer across a variety of industries.

While traditionally associated with trades and manual labour, in recent years, apprenticeships have expanded into fields as diverse as marketing, digital media, finance, and healthcare.

These programs provide hands-on experience, valuable qualifications, and a direct route into competitive careers - often without the need for university debt - and apprenticeships are becoming a key part of addressing skills gaps in many industries.

Here are some surprising sectors where apprenticeships are available and how you can apply for them.

Marketing and public relations (PR)

Marketing and PR apprenticeships offer opportunities to develop skills in brand management, social media, content creation, and campaign planning.

These apprenticeships often lead to careers in advertising agencies, corporate marketing teams, or digital marketing firms.

How to apply:

Look for marketing apprenticeships on platforms like the National Apprenticeship Service (NAS) or job boards such as Indeed and Total Jobs.

Many companies, including large brands and marketing agencies, offer Level 3 and Level 4 marketing apprenticeships.

A strong application should include examples of creativity, communication skills, and a passion for branding or social media.

Digital media and content creation

From video production to podcasting and social media management, digital media apprenticeships provide practical skills in content creation.

These roles are ideal for individuals interested in working in broadcasting, digital journalism, or multimedia production.

How to apply:

Seek out apprenticeships with media production companies, digital agencies, and broadcasters such as the BBC Apprenticeship Scheme.

Showcasing a portfolio of creative work - such as videos, blog posts, or social media campaigns - can significantly boost your application.

Digital marketing apprenticeships often overlap with this field, offering pathways into social media strategy and influencer marketing.

Finance and accounting

Accounting and finance apprenticeships are an excellent alternative to university degrees for those looking to enter the corporate world.

Companies such as PwC, KPMG, and Deloitte offer apprenticeship routes that lead to professional qualifications like the AAT (Association of Accounting Technicians).

How to apply:

Check employer websites and government apprenticeship portals.

Most apprenticeships require strong numeracy skills, and a background in business studies or maths can be advantageous.

Apprenticeship levels range from intermediate (Level 2) to advanced (Level 7, equivalent to a master’s degree).

Law and legal services

Legal apprenticeships allow individuals to train as solicitors, paralegals, or legal executives without the need for a law degree, and programs such as the Solicitor Apprenticeship Scheme can provide a pathway into prestigious law firms.

How to apply:

Law firms such as Eversheds Sutherland, DWF, and Clifford Chance offer structured apprenticeship programs.

Research opportunities through legal apprenticeship providers like The Chartered Institute of Legal Executives (CILEx).

Strong written communication and analytical thinking are key to securing a place in this competitive sector.

Technology and IT

With the rise of tech-driven businesses, IT apprenticeships are in high demand. These apprenticeships cover areas like cybersecurity, software development, and data analysis.

How to apply:

Major tech companies like Google, Microsoft, and IBM run apprenticeships in software engineering and cloud computing.

Coding boot camps and training programs such as Apprenticemakers can help Boost your technical skills before applying.

Many apprenticeships offer progression routes leading to highly paid tech roles.

Healthcare and nursing

Healthcare apprenticeships provide a practical route into medical careers, including nursing, paramedic science, and healthcare support roles.

The NHS offers a range of apprenticeships that allow individuals to earn while training in vital healthcare positions.

How to apply:

Visit the NHS Apprenticeships Portal for the latest openings.

Many roles require GCSEs in English and Maths, with additional qualifications for specialist fields.

Healthcare apprenticeships offer a direct route into professions that traditionally required university degrees.

Hospitality and events management

From working in high-end restaurants to planning corporate events, hospitality apprenticeships provide hands-on experience in customer service, catering, and venue management.

How to apply:

Look for opportunities with hotel chains like Hilton, Marriott, and event management firms.

Strong interpersonal skills and adaptability are crucial for success in this fast-paced industry.

Apprenticeships in this field can lead to managerial roles in tourism, hospitality, and event coordination.

