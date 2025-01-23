Much-loved tour company Discover Buxton up for sale as founder looks to retire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Discover Buxton, much-loved tour company, which brings the stories and the people of Buxton to life is looking for a new owner as founder Netta Christie wants to retire.

For 13 years Netta Christie has been at the heart of all things history bringing people into the town, running tours on the iconic tram and organising first person character tours from important people in the town.

Now she has announced her plans to retire by October this year and is looking for the next person who can take Discover Buxton forward and build on the success she has already created.

She said: “It’s not a case that the time is right for me to step back.

Netta Christie with the Discover Buxton tram. Photo Jason Chadwick

“I love this job but I can’t assume I can go on forever so want to put plans in place for me to be able to hand over the business to someone who can take it to new heights.

“Discover Buxton even in the early days never made a loss. It has always been profitable but recently I haven’t chased the work as much as I could have and there is a lot of potential to take Discover Buxton even further.”

Discover Buxton started back in 2012 when Netta and husband Nick purchased an electric milk float and converted it into the passenger tram known as the WOnder of the Peak which took people on tours with commentary about the town’s history.

Netta said: “There are so many wonderful memories from the tram.

Some of the characters from history, who work for heritage company Discover Buxton.

“As tours started and ended at Buxton Opera House we had many a celebrity with us.

“I remember Basil Brush drove the tram once, I remember when Ruby Wax tried to get on and it was full of pensioners and was told very clearly it was full and there was not room for her.”

While regaling tales of the past Netta was laughing as she reminisced about the time the Discover Buxton team tried to re-create the iconic Frank Spencer TV moment being pulled along by a double decker bus on roller skates.

She said: “We got rid of the tram in 2023 and I think a lot of people thought we were over then but we are so much more than the tram.

All aboard the Wonder of the Peak.

“It was lovely to have but it isn’t all we do.”

Discover Buxton shares the past and its secrets on guided tours with characters.

Netta said: “These aren’t just someone dressing up in a costume these are actors who take on the role of the person they are portraying.”

Over the years there have been many characters brought to life.

The first being Mary Queen of Scots who was held prisoner at the Old Hall Hotel.

Those who take the tour see 16th Century Buxton brought to life in the tale of Mary Queen of Scots told by the Queen herself in full Tudor costume.

Netta said: “I remember one day I was the Queen and arrived in the town in horseback and caused massive traffic tailbacks.

“People later didn’t believe I was the reason for such delays but I am the Queen you will wait for me.”

Another tour brings to life Vera Britain, a nurse and writer who worked as a VAD at the Devonshire Royal hospital in Buxton before leaving to nurse in France during the First World War.

This tour, Netta says, is a special one.

“We never know what is coming on the tour.

“Part of the experience is getting a male on the tour to read out a poem from a front line solider.

“The actor leading one particular Vera Brittan tour asked a gentleman to do the reading like normal.

“What she didn’t know at the time was that she had picked Vera’s great great grandson who had come to Buxton to learn about his family.

“There wasn’t dry eye anywhere.”

One thing Netta and the team have done over the years is put Buxton on the map.

“Everyone has heard of Buxton but for a long time we were used by coach trips as a stop of for the loo and stretch your legs before heading onto another destination.

“We have worked hard to reverse that and bring coaches here and get them to stop in our wonderful town.

“I have had people who have taken our tours that said they would never have learned the history of this beautiful place if it wasn’t for us and that makes me feel like we are doing something right.

“There really is a resurgence happening in Buxton at the moment and Discover Buxton is a great asset to the town.

“We are involved with so much from Heritage Open Days to the Georgian Festival as well.

“I have set my self the target of retiring by October which is enough time to do a thorough handover and pass on my knowledge.

“I love the research aspect of the job and would like to stay involved that way but my knees just aren’t up to all the walking anymore.

“There is still so much scope to grow the tours and bring in new aspects.

“At the end of last year we launched the new ghost tours and they could be built on.

“I really want someone who has a passion for Buxton and passion for telling stories of the past to take it on.”

Anyone who would like to buy and take on the business should contact Netta on 01298 79648 or email [email protected]