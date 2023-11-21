Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The supermarket workers are backing an appeal by domestic abuse charity Crossroads Derbyshire for new good quality children’s toys and gifts to make sure everyone gets a Christmas present this year.

Crossroads Derbyshire is a voluntary organisation and registered charity dedicated to helping women and children break free from domestic abuse, which also offers outreach support to men.

They offer a range of confidential support and advisory services to women, children and young people suffering the damaging effects of domestic abuse including a refuge for young women and children needing a safe place to go.

“Our staff chose Crossroads because so many children will receive no presents at Christmas,” said Morrisons Buxton Community Champion Rob Harrison. “It’s good to remember those in need at this time of year.”