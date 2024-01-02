Morrisons Buxton giving tree raises huge amount for local foodbank waste not want not
Morrisons Buxton wishes to thank customers who donated money from the giving tree. The giving tree at the store on Bakewell Road raised £1,459 pounds for waste not want foodbank based at the URC on Hardwick Square.
The foodbank are so gratefully for the extra goods this will enable them to buy with the money raised.
Morrisons community champion Robert Harrison said 'It’s amazing the work Cath and her team of volunteers do. Thanks to the generosity of our customers they can help and support so many people in the community"
Six mornings a week come rain or shine, Catherine and Daniel and a team of volunteers can be found on the forecourt of the Untied Reformed Church on Hardwick Square.