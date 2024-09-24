MBO at Midlands workplace consultancy Blueprint Interiors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The management team has successfully completed a buyout at leading workplace consultancy and commercial interior design firm, Blueprint Interiors. Rachel Biddles and Chloe Sproston have taken ownership of the business, which will see chairman and founder Rob Day take a step towards retirement and his passion for community-led projects for the company. Operations director Rachel Biddles and creative director Chloe Sproston have been with Blueprint Interiors for 22 and 19 years respectively, having played a significant part in its innovation and growth over the years.

The new ownership marks a new chapter for the Ashby-based business - as it celebrates a record 12 months of trading and secures significant projects with household names in 2025.

Set up by Rob 23 years ago, Blueprint Interiors continue to shape the future of workplace design, meeting the evolving needs of employer and employee.

Rachel Biddles, said: “This has been three years in the planning and it’s wonderful to be able to share the news with the industry. While it’s a strategic move, it has felt a natural transition with Chloe and me being in the business for such a long time.

Rachel Biddles and Chloe Sproston with Rod Day, MBO at Blueprint Interiors

“With a very busy order book and some big projects to announce in the coming months, there is plenty for Chloe and me to deliver and celebrate. This new ownership will enable us to continue to drive forward innovation and quality in workplace design, which is what Blueprint is known for.”

Chloe Sproston, said: “Rob has passionately created a vibrant company with strong ethics and values. His success is significant and he has been a fantastic mentor to Rachel and me.

“We have always had a clear sense of who we are at Blueprint, our expertise, and our desire to provide the best experience for our clients. We love this company and have always treated it as our own, so to now be a co-owner is incredibly rewarding.

“I want to thank Rob for putting his trust in us to take things forward, and the dedicated team who Rachel and I will be working alongside in this next phase of organic growth and expansion.”

Rob Day, said “As we celebrate 23 years in business and a number of recent talent acquisitions, we now also celebrate this exciting new chapter for Blueprint.

“This has been a long time in the planning and I feel grateful and proud that Chloe and Rachel will now take the business forward. They have been instrumental in creating the company we have today so it couldn’t be in better hands.

“Their commitment to Blueprint along with their ambition, vision and sheer talent, ensure the ongoing success of the company, providing clients with our unique services and nurturing the best team in the business.

“Now is the perfect time to hand the reins over, whilst I’ll remain in my role as chairman and founder, as well as continuing to help drive our community and social value activities. There may also be some sailing on the horizon for me as I relish a little more free time! I wish Chloe, Rachel and the team the very best for the future and look forward to seeing their continued success.”

Blueprint Interiors follow the WELL Building Standard; a universally recognised benchmark which puts mental wellbeing and emotional health as key considerations when creating productive workplaces. The Standard helps organisations to optimise their workplaces around the health and wellbeing of their people, which allows teams to be their very best selves.