A hairdresser who has worked for other people for 24 years has taken the plunge and decided to open her own salon - and is the first in Buxton to offer a scalp spa.

For Kim Searle, hairdressing has been her life since she left school. She has worked at other salons, her own home and been mobile – but now she says the time was right for her to be her own boss.

“I went from working at home to recently renting a space at the new Buxton piercing studio.

“But the difference between renting a space and owning and running a business weren’t that high so I decided to go for it and open my own salon as I had nothing to lose.”

Kim Searle Hair has just opened on Scarsdale Place in Higher Buxton.

Kim said: “It feels amazing to see my name over the shop window. “I have loads of ideas and I can’t wait to bring my business plan to life – something I haven’t been able to do while working for other salons.”

Kim says she prides herself on offering a holistic approach to hairdressing.

“I’m using a great hair care range which is low tox which is good for hypoallergenic skin it and has eco packaging but the results are still just as great as with the brands I was working with before but just a bit better for the planet and us too.”

Kim’s mission is to design hair that fits into people’s lives and works for them, rather than pushing the latest trends on her clients.

She says the salon has space for two other hairdressers and she is also looking to take on a nail tech soon.

“Self care is very important. Taking time out and doing something that makes you feel good is important and it would be very convenient for clients to have their nails while they wait for their colour to develop.

“And I’ve got some great drinks from teas and coffees, iced lattes and hot chocolate because for me it’s all about the whole experience.”

Kim’s salon is different from others in the town as it features a lying down back wash and one of her treatments is a scalp spa as she says scalp health is just as important as hair health.

“The scalp spa is designed to restore balance – to the scalp, the hair, and the nervous system.”

It is a sensory experience with a weighted blanket, crystal eye mask, and aromatherapy steam to encourage relaxation from head to toe.

Another key feature of the salon is that it is calming, inclusive and neurodiverse friendly.

“I’ve worked in the fast loud hair salons and they aren’t for me.

“I wanted to create a space that was soft and welcoming which is great for people who find the traditional salon setting overwhelming.”

And she must be doing something right because Kim says since she opened she has been working long hours which is great as there is a need and demand for her services. To book an appointment call 07415 691926