Launch date revealed for new online radio station serving High Peak

As the Advertiser reported last week, brothers Paul and Steve Jenner – the original founders of High Peak Radio – are working to establish a new station, Peak Sound Radio, which will broadcast exclusively online.

Revealing the station’s branding for the first time, Paul said: “By September 20, everyone will know that our experienced, professional and above all, truly local radio service is back in the High Peak. It can’t roll around soon enough.”

The new logo will form the centrepiece of a marketing campaign expected to pick up speed in the coming weeks.

Peak Sound Radio is set to launch later this year.

The station’s launch follows the news that Imagine Radio, the station which took over High Peak Radio, is itself set to be taken over by Bauer and rebranded as Greatest Hits Radio High Peak and Derbyshire Dales.

