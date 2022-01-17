KFC looking for restaurant premises in Buxton

KFC is planning to build 500 new restaurants and drive thrus in the UK, with several planned for Derbyshire.

The chain, which already operates more than 900 UK branches, has released a list of areas where it is hoping to either build new sites, take over empty buildings or relocate existing restaurants.

The company wants to open more travel hubs at airports and service stations, and is also focusing on increasing the number of “smallbox” sites that can fit into just 1,000 sqft in high pedestrian areas.

KFC has encouraged developers to contact them if they have a space that could be of interest, and said they would pay £20,000 “for all recognised introductions”.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These are all the locations currently being proposed by KFC in Derbyshire:

Alvaston South, Proposed, Drive Thru

Belper, Proposed, Drive Thru

Buxton, Proposed, Restaurant

Clay Cross, Proposed, Drive Thru

Derby West, Proposed, Drive Thru

Glossop, Proposed, Drive Thru