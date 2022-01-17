KFC looking for restaurant premises in Buxton
KFC is planning to open 500 new restaurants and drive thrus in the UK, including one in Buxton.
The chain, which already operates more than 900 UK branches, has released a list of areas where it is hoping to either build new sites, take over empty buildings or relocate existing restaurants.
The company wants to open more travel hubs at airports and service stations, and is also focusing on increasing the number of “smallbox” sites that can fit into just 1,000 sqft in high pedestrian areas.
KFC has encouraged developers to contact them if they have a space that could be of interest, and said they would pay £20,000 “for all recognised introductions”.
These are all the locations currently being proposed by KFC in Derbyshire:
Alvaston South, Proposed, Drive Thru
Belper, Proposed, Drive Thru
Buxton, Proposed, Restaurant
Clay Cross, Proposed, Drive Thru
Derby West, Proposed, Drive Thru
Glossop, Proposed, Drive Thru
Swadlincote, Proposed, Drive Thru