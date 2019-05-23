Jobs available now

Job hunters - these companies are all hiring now in Derbyshire

Tesco, Superdrug, Deliveroo and Greggs are just some of the businesses currently looking for staff in Derbyshire

If you are looking for work - full time or part time - then check out these current vacancies.

The company is looking for delivery riders for its newly-launched Chesterfield franchise. Details: http://bit.ly/2vzojLz

1. Deliveroo

The supermarket giant Tesco is on the hunt for customer assistants in Chesterfield, Ripley, Heanor, Penistone, Alfreton, Rotherham, Sheffield and Doncaster. Details: http://bit.ly/2M8gK9E

2. Tesco

The bakery and takeaway chain is looking for team members in Chesterfield, Matlock, Alfreton, Derby, Sheffield and Rotherham. Details: http://bit.ly/2VFXO1r

3. Greggs

The bookmaker wants at trainee assistant sales manager at it's Buxton branch. Details: http://bit.ly/2YGHfV2

4. Betfred

