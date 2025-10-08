A new bar has recently opened its doors in Bakewell, promising discerning drinkers a perfect place to meet, sit back and enjoy one of the town’s most carefully cultivated menus.

The Cheese & Wine Bar, on Water Street, is an extension of the similarly named emporium which has operated on Granby Road for more than a decade, offering artisan cheese boards, premium wines, craft beers, and a relaxed, social atmosphere.

The new venture is led by Sophie Buxton, 26, who grew up working in her parents’ business and saw new possibilities in its under-utilised back room.

Sophie said: “Bakewell has so much going for it and during the day the town is buzzing, but at night it can almost feel like a ghost town. It gets to 5pm and everybody disappears.

Sophie Buxton is the brains behind Bakewell's new Cheese & Wine Bar. (Photo: Contributed)

“It needed a bar like this – a new hotspot with a feelgood vibe, a great place to people watch and an environment that makes you want to stop and soak in the atmosphere, whether you’re a local resident or maybe on a visit to Chatsworth.”

“I wanted to create a space where people could relax, enjoy great music, and unwind with friends or a loved one. With tasty cheese, good wine, local beers, and a cosy, welcoming vibe, it’s all about enjoying the little pleasures in life.”

The barroom’s interiors have been remodelled over the summer, and a new outside seating area created complete with cosy blankets for cooler weather – perfect for enjoying a sunny Peak District afternoon or crisp autumn evening.

Sophie said: “I would stand in the kitchen here eating my lunch and watch people make a fleeting visit to the backroom then go back to the front. We were missing an opportunity.

Drinkers can sit and watch the world go by under blankets in the outdoor seating area. (Photo: Contributed)

“I’ve had a good team around me with a local builder putting in a new kitchen, and my mum and dad have been busy painting and decorating. My mum, Shelly, has been a good mentor.”

As a co-founder of the famous Cheshire Cheese Company, Sophie’s dad Richard has also had plenty of wisdom to share when it comes to selecting suppliers and identifying the best produce.

Sophie, who trained as a broadcast journalist before living abroad for a time, said: “I’ve learned a lot about the cheese grading and the processes behind them, so whenever I travel I’m always looking for the local specialities. I’ve got a fascination with food, and people’s stories.

“We’re serving the finest quality wines from all over the world alongside Peak Ales, Titanic and Buxton breweries and bread from the Wye Bakehouse, and grazing platters of charcuterie, olives, crisps, nuts, or your own selection of three, five or seven cheeses."

The bar serves an expertly selected menu of drinks and nibbles, with pride of place for local produce. (Photo: Contributed)

She added: “I’m hoping to do some pairing events too once things are properly established, collaborating with local businesses and musicians.

“We had a soft launch opening for the first two weeks and the reaction has been amazing. People have said this is exactly what Bakewell needed and he feedback has been really positive so far. Customers have left some lovely reviews.”

The Cheese & Wine Bar is currently open Thursday and Friday, 2-8pm; Saturday from noon to 8pm, and Sunday until 7pm.

For more information, visit linktr.ee/CheeseWineBar.

