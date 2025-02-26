The owners of a second hand book store in Buxton are asking customers to disregard a one-star review from a customer who has ‘never set foot’ in their shop.

Book Folk on the Market Place has spoken out after receiving a one-star review but says the customer is trying to sabotage a small business and they have done nothing wrong.

They said the review was written by a customer who had taken offence because her book was delivered overseas through the Global Shipping Programme via eBay not the shop.

Chris and Lorraine Witty returned to Buxton after a seven year break from selling books in The Arches to open a shop in Higher Buxton in November 2023.

Chris and Lorraine Witty from Book Folk, an independent second hand Buxton book shop, says ‘unfair’ one-star review is sabotage. Photo Jason Chadwick

They said: “We find it very unfair that this customer has decided to try and sabotage our business after sending us very rude messages on Ebay, our response to which ended with us wishing her no hard feelings.”

The couple said they ensure customers are made aware that we can send a parcel overseas directly, and that they need to message us if that is their preferred method.

The buyer did not message them requesting this, so they sent the parcel immediately.

The duo said: “This person is not somebody who has ever set foot inside our shop, and has taken the time to note down the details of our business from our eBay description in order to vent because, we suspect, she has no grounds for leaving negative feedback through Ebay.

“We might add that the shop details in the description are written directly below the statement "please ask about alternative overseas shipping."

They say Chris always makes a special effort to post items on the same day as purchase or the day after if it's an evening purchase and they have no control over the parcel once it has been posted, but will gladly assist any customer who queries the whereabouts of their order.

They added: “Usually, we would have stayed quiet about this until the review was taken down, but it's high time these people were brought to task for their vindictiveness.”