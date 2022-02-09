How you can win a trip to Paris thanks to New Mills sweet company Swizzels
A New Mills company is offering one lucky couple the chance to win a weekend trip to Paris in honour of Valentine’s Day.
Swizzels, which is famous for the Love Hearts range, is giving away a weekend trip to the French capital to mark the romantic annual event.
The company has joined forces with holidaymakers Trending Travel for the competition, and Swizzels will also be gifting most of its travel range to the winner, as well as a large variety of sweets and a Love Hearts-branded suitcase to ensure they journey to Paris in style.
There are also 50 runner-up prizes to be won.
The competition, which closes on February 14, can be entered by visiting https://swizzels.com/parisweekend/. If entrants then also sign up to the mailing list, they can stay updated on the latest Swizzels product news, discounts, competitions and giveaways and be in with a chance of winning fabulous prizes all year round.
Swizzels’ mailing list prizes have previously included ‘win your height in sweets’, 60 Christmas wicker sweet hampers, as well as free gifts with orders, such as Love Hearts themed cuddly toys, sweetie-scented candles, Love Hearts flavoured lip balms and much more.
Jonathan Dee, director at Swizzels, commented: “Valentine’s Day is an important holiday in everyone’s calendar, but especially for Swizzels, thanks to the occasion’s connection to our popular Love Hearts sweets.
“We’re delighted to be able to make the occasion even more special and offer customers the chance to win a trip to Paris – which is the perfect place to take a loved one.
“The competition closes on Valentine’s Day, so we’d encourage anyone interested in winning the trip of a lifetime to enter via our website today.”