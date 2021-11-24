Historic Torr Vale Mill in New Mills to host curated Christmas makers' market

Torr Vale Mill will host the two-day event Makers at the Mill on December 4-5, 10 to 4pm on Saturday, and noon to 6pm on Sunday.

Organiser Andrea Joseph, an illustrator from Furness Vale, said: “We did an autumn market at the mill in October to see whether there was enough interest to make it a regular event in 2022.

“It was a fantastic success, with amazing support from the local community, so we’re back again for a Christmas edition.”

The first Makers at the Mill in October attracted hundreds of discerning shoppers.

Anyone searching for that unique gift for a special someone could be in luck, with the market consisting of more than 25 hand-picked small businesses.

The list includes foodstuffs from patisserie goods to pies, a chocolatier, ceramics, jewellery and artists travelling from Manchester and Sheffield.

Andrea said: “I’ve been selling at makers’ markets for years, and used to run Made in New Mills. I always kept a wishlist of the stalls I think are really excellent, and thankfully a lot of them said yes when I came to organise this.

“It’s a curated market, with really high quality stalls, and I think that will make us stand out from similar events. With this one, I invited stallholders who would be perfect for Christmas.”

Torr Vale Mill stands on a picturesque bend in the river Goyt.

She added: “It’s an incredible venue too, with a real buzz about it now thanks to some of the independent retailers who have opened there.

“People can make a whole day of it, meet up with friends for some food and drink from the bar, and take a walk along the river.”

The market is just the latest sign of revival for the 18th century Torr Vale Mill, which has been undergoing renovations for several years and is now home to a wedding venue, bar, and an artisan cheese, craft beer and wine shop.

Entry to the market is free, but donations on the door are welcome. On-site parking is limited, so visitors are advised to arrive on foot from the town centre.

Expect to find lots of heartwarming winter gifts.

