High Peak woman thanks strangers who helped her after she fell and fractured her collarbone

Danielle Boyd, 59, was walking her dog Willow in strong winds last week.

However, the walk left her with no short term memory but she has been told what happened by strangers who helped her and her friend who was called by the Good Samaritans.

Danielle said: “We were walking past the Rock Tavern and there was an empty bin on the pavement on the other side however with the strong wind it knocked the bin over.”The loud noise scared Willow and she bolted pulling Danielle over.

She was laying on the pavement bleeding from her head when customers of the Rock Tavern came to her aid.

“I was conscious and made enough sense to put the passcode into my phone and my friend was called.

“However, I don’t remember that or the drive to the hospital or the scan when I was there.”

She was lucky to be alive as her head injury was so severe.

“If it wasn’t for the kindness of strangers this may have been a very different story but I am here and my broken bones will heal.

“Thank you Glen Carson and Sammie Conway you saved my life.”

Her dog was found doing laps on Swizzels Rec field, caught and returned safely back to her home.

Danielle said: “We haven’t been out since, it’s tricky with only one working arm but this has made me more cautious about going out on bin dat again.”

Taking her time to thank the NHS she said: “A first responder car came out to see me, and an ambulance and the wonderful staff at Stepping Hill were all truly wonderful.

“The NHS is full of brilliant people who did a brilliant job patching me back together and I can’t thank them enough for the absolutely fabulous care I received.”

Danielle says she wants more to be done to get people to bring in their bins after they have been emptied.

“What happens if a bin had flown into the A6 and caused a traffic accident or had hit a child?”