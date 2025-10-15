High Peak runners raise ‘lifechanging’ £10,000 to help local people out of debt

A team of volunteers reach their 10K target running the Chatsworth 10K to raise much needed funds for High Peak’s free debt help centre.

Revive Church in New Mills partners with Christians Against Poverty (CAP) to offer free face-to-face debt advice and a range of other support to local people who are struggling with debt and poverty.

10 people from Revive Church recently took part in the fundraising challenge of running the Chatsworth 10K, and have smashed their 10K target to raise funds for High Peak CAP Debt Centre.

Mark Wilbourne, High Peak debt centre manager, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to have met our fundraising target as it means we can continue to help people in our community break free from debt.

The Revive Runners who ran the Chatsworth 10k and raised £10,000 to help people get out of debt. Photo submitted

“There is a huge financial need in High Peak right now.

“With so many people on ridiculously low incomes, when faced with increasing costs and other financial challenges they can become trapped in a vicious cycle of uncontrollable debt.”

Since the centre launched in January 2023, the group has supported 18 to become debt-free, clearing a total of £271,440.79. In 2025 alone, seven clients have already broken free from £166,642.32 of unmanageable debt.

The group says this is not about poor choices but survival and explain 58 per cent of people had to borrow money just to buy food, 33 per cent of users borrowed to pay utility bills and 47 per cent of people they were helping skipped meals all together.

These are real people, real families, explains High Peak Cap and they say the need is growing fast. Mark said: “We’re so grateful to the Revive Runners for taking on this wonderful challenge in order to raise awareness of what we do and much needed funds for the continuation of our services.

“To encourage them we gave each runner thank you letters from three of our clients who are now debt free.

“The work that Revive Church’s CAP Debt Centre is doing to help people get out of debt is simply life-changing.

“We are still accepting donations via our JustGiving page for anyone who wants to support our work.

“Your contributions make such a difference.”

To donate towards the team’s fundraising efforts, visit justgiving.com/team/reviverunnerscap