Professional support is being given to Whaley Bridge and Furness Vale businesses to help the community build a better and more vibrant High Street.

Several empty shops on Whaley Bridge High Street prompted local professionals in marketing and research to come together to offer support to retailers and the town centre.

Ali Sims who runs market research company DJS Research based in Strines, got talking with her friend Danielle Bromley, who also works in marketing while on their weekly dog walks, and decided to see what they could do to work with the traders and town council to improve the local high street offer for reisdents and shoppers and other buisnesses.

Ali has designed a survey for people in the area to see what is wanted from their town centre, and what are the barriers they face.

The Whaley Bridge regeneration team looking to make the high street of the town more vibrant. Photo submitted

Alongside the survey is a list of almost 90 public-facing businesses in Whaley Bridge and Furness Vale which Ruth put together to showcase how much is already on offer in the town.

The surveys are being delivered across Whaley Bridge and are also available online.

The group is keen to encourage as many people as possible to complete them

Ali said: “The survey has been designed with and for the town centre businesses so we can work out what local residents feel is missing from our high street, and also what the barriers are to shopping or visiting Whaley Bridge.

“The more people who complete it, the more certain either local retailers can be in developing new lines, or potential new businesses can be who are from looking to start up in Whaley Bridge.”

Ali said there will be a public meeting in the autumn when the responses have been analysed and the team can work together with the traders, the councils and the whole community.

Ali said the aim of the whole project is to ‘improve our town centre and make sure it’s a place where both residents and visitors can enjoy spending time and supporting local businesses’.

Ali and Danielle approached county councillor Ruth George for ideas and local connections and started a series of meetings with Whaley Bridge traders to put together a plan of action.

Councillor Ruth George said: “Whaley Bridge high street has had a number of challenges recently – the works on the reservoir, road closures and some businesses shutting.

“So it was brilliant to hear from Ali and Danielle and to work with them and local traders on a plan - not just to encourage residents to use our local businesses, but to attract more visitors.

“We hope lots of people will come to see the reservoir when it re-opens next year.

“We want our high street to be ready and able to cater to the needs of visitors.

“Together, we can create a vibrant and thriving town centre we can all enjoy.”

The survey can be completed before September 29 by anyone who visits or would

like to visit Whaley Bridge via survey.euro.confirmit.com/wix/9/p521174334909.aspx?__acctoken=-1430462230