High Peak nursery wins employer of the year award for apprenticeship programme

Blue Grass Purple Cow, on Chapel Street in Hayfield, was named Employer of the Year for apprentices by Tameside College – adding to a growing list of accolades.

Owner Kimberly Munro, who mentors each apprentice personally, said: “We set up the business 17 years ago, and have always had apprentices throughout that time. It’s rewarding to have someone recognise and value what we’re doing, and to be seen as the best.

“We’ve previously won awards from the national apprenticeship programme and Stockport Council, and we’re now in our fourth year working with Tameside College. It’s so lovely to have this endorsement that tells us what we’re doing is first class, and to be known for how thoughtfully and carefully we take care of our trainees.”

From left, Blue Grass Purple Cow apprentice Kaitlin Barry, manager Gemma Timmins, and recently qualified Early Years educator Sandy Ware Trapp.

She added: “It’s a big responsibility – and one we take very seriously – to encourage and nurture the future workforce for this industry. We want to make sure there will always be plenty of talented, committed and well-trained people to work not just in our business but the whole Early Years sector.”

Parents bring their children to Blue Grass from as far away as Matlock and Bakewell, and the apprentices are drawn from all over High Peak and beyond.

The business has another nursery in Disley and around a third of its 30-strong workforce will be made up of apprentices at any moment in time.

Currently, almost another third have stayed on with the business following their apprenticeships and have now moved up to various more senior roles.

From left, nursery owner Kimerberly Munro, Tameside College Early Years assessor Liz Thomson, and nursery manager Gemma Timmins.

Buxton resident Kimberly said: “In the last year, we’ve had a lovely, mixed bunch. Several came to us after finishing their GCSEs, others found this industry after doing other things. Some have been starting out at level 2 practitioner, others going on to get their level 3 educator qualification.

“Lots of people assume you can only do an apprenticeship straight out of school, but we’ve had someone in their late 20s recently who was working as a gymnastics coach and wanted a more full-time role with children.”

She added: “Apprenticeships are a great way of getting the qualification, especially if you don’t feel particularly academic. You don’t have to spend all the time sat in a classroom. You learn while doing the job, and a tutor comes in to assess you during the working day.

“In return, our trainees bring energy, enthusiasm, new perspectives and sills to the business. They’re a very, very important part of our staff team and rightly treated like they are just as valuable as everyone else.”

Apprentices can start their training at Blue Grass whenever there is a vacancy, rather than waiting to start the college year, and will work through at their own pace.

A typical seven-month training programme at the nursery takes in every aspect of the job, starting with basics such as intimate care and behaviour management and progressing on to special educational needs and activity planning.

Kimberly said: “Not all providers are like this. We have put a lot of effort and energy into planning it, with a slow and steady build up of the skills. They aren’t expected to come in and know what to do straight away.

“It’s might actually my favourite part of the job. I initially got into it to ensure we are providing a great environment for children, but I enjoy just as much supporting our apprentices to become these really talented experts. This latest cohort has been brilliant. They are committed, dedicated people eager to learn this craft and how to do it to our very high standard.”

She added: “I want them to know how they can help a child develop and reach their fullest potential, and to do that in a way which delivers heaps of fun for both the staff and the children.

“The child is going to learn to write their name, but I want my staff to know how to create a day where the child comes in every day excited about what they might learn next.”

The awards ceremony took place during National Apprenticeship Week 2023, which aims to highlight the benefits of apprenticeships to potential students and employers.

According to the UK government over 90 per cent of former apprentices stay in work or go on to further study after they complete their qualification.

Nicola Welland, deputy principal at the college, said: “The apprenticeship awards celebrate all the great things about apprenticeships, focus on our apprentices’ achievements and the fantastic employers who have helped them to do so well.

"Tameside College is increasingly becoming a leader in this area and we have a vision to deliver the best training and facilities in the region. I would like to congratulate all of our award winners and thank their skills coaches, employers, parents and carers for their continued support.”

Anyone interested in starting an Early Years apprenticeship with can contact Blue Grass Purple Cow and speak to Kimberly.

She said: “Often people call not knowing exactly what they want to do, but I’m always very happy to have a chat and coach someone in the right direction.”

To learn more about the nursery, go to bluegrasspurplecow.co.uk, email [email protected] or call 01663 742350.

For more information on apprenticeships at Tameside College, see tameside.ac.uk.