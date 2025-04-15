Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Parliament was recalled to vote on saving British Steel and High Peak MP Jon Pearce says ‘there is a bright future for steel in the UK’.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday April, 12 2025, both Houses of Parliament were recalled, passing the Steel Industry (Special Measures) Act.

The new act grants the Government emergency powers to direct steel companies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These powers would then be used to take the necessary actions needed to secure the immediate future of British Steel in Scunthorpe by maintaining the operation of the blast furnaces.

High Peak MP Jon Pearce with the bill to save British Steel. Photo submitted

There are two out of the four blast furnaces still working in Scunthorpe and as Chinese owner Jingye refused to buy more materials to keep them operating the furnaces would have shut down.

As the furnaces run at such high temperatures shutting them down would mean the molten metal will cool and solidify and turning them back on could be dangerous and unstable for the furnace so the government had to act quickly.

High Peak MP Jon Pearce said: “There is a bright future for steel in the UK, but we must deal with the immediate uncertainty that the Scunthorpe plant faces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s why I was glad that the Government brought this legislation forward so we can keep British Steel going and save thousands of jobs.”

British Steel's Scunthorpe plant employs 2,700 people, about three-quarters of the company's workforce. It is the last plant in the UK producing virgin steel, which is used in major construction.

Mr Pearce said: “Domestic steel production is vital to our economy, supplying nationally important projects like airports, rail and housing.

“These are essential to the Government’s plans to deliver economic growth. British steel is not only vital for our economic security but for our national security, going into the tanks, warships and fighter jets that keep us safe at home and abroad.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Business and Trade Secretary, Jonathan Reynolds MP, added: “We are acting in the national interest to help secure UK steelmaking for the future.

“We negotiated with British Steel’s owners in good faith ever since coming to office. We made a generous offer of support to the company and I am deeply disappointed that we have been forced to take these measures, but Jingye have not been forthright throughout this process, and left us no choice but to act.”