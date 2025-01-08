High Peak church launches buy a brick campaign to help fund holiday let conversion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A church in the High Peak wants to raise £175,000 to help convert part of the church into holiday accommodation and has launched a buy a brick campaign to start off the fundraising.

Last year High Peak Borough Council approved plans for the rear of Town End Methodist Church to become a holiday let.

A spokesperson for the church said: “Exciting things are happening at the church.

“The long anticipated project works have officially begun.

“The rear of the church is being converted into a holiday let to ensure the funding of the church and its community activities are sufficient and sustainable into the future.” Townend Methodist Church, Chapel-en-le-Frith has served the community for over 200 years.

Now it is looking to the community to help support the next venture.

The buy a brick campaign is asking people to buy a brick for £10 and help fund the restoration work.

A church spokesperson said: “We aim to raise £175,000 to convert unused rooms into a holiday let in order to keep our historic church building and make changes to the church building so we can continue to meet the needs of our local community for generations to come.” This year fund raising activities include a 26 mile sponsored walk, another person is taking on the UK’s longest zip wire, while another fundraiser will be doing the Manchester Marathon as well as monthly foodie friday events.

The church has also secured a Lottery Grant of more than £19,000 to help with the costs.

Before leaving for a different church Reverend Keith Sandow put forward the planning application for the Grade II listed building which opened in 1874.

Speaking at the time the application was submitted he said: “These days, in order to be able to retain a place of worship, and maintain the building, diversification is needed.”

The church spokesperson added: “Please can you support and ensure that Town End Methodist Church continues to stay at the heart of the Chapel Community for many more years.”

To support the project or buy a brick visit gofundme.com/f/Build-Chapel-Connexion-Hub