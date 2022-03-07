High Peak businesses win gold at Peak District & Derbyshire Tourism Awards

The ceremony in Chesterfield Thursday, March 3, celebrated some of the sector’s brightest stars, including Bamford’s Pure Outdoor Ltd, a winner of two gold awards for experience of the year and ethical, responsible and sustainable tourism.

A spokesperson for the outdoor activity company said: “This is the pinnacle of another year of super hard work from the team. Thanks to everyone that contributed – customers, staff, family and friends.”

Grendon Bed & Breakfast, on Bishop’s Lane in Buxton, scooped the title for B&B and guest house of the year title, while Sheldon House in Monyash claimed silver.

Representatives for all of the gold award winners gathered on stage.

Manor House Farm Cottages, Sheldon won gold in the new tourism business section, plus silver in the self-catering accommodation award – just ahead of Oaker Farm Holidays in Hope which took the bronze award.

Staff from Rafters at Riverside House, in Ashford in the Water, took silver in the team of the year section, matching head chef John Whelan’s result in the unsung hero award.

Treak Cliff Cavern, Castleton, claimed silver in the visitor attraction of the year category, and a bronze award for resilience and innovation.

Beech Croft Farm caravan and camping park in Taddington, and Boutique Camping at Scaldersitch Farm in Sheen took bronze and silver awards respectively in the camping, glamping and holiday park of the year category, while the Yorkshire Bridge Inn, Bamford, took bronze for pub of the year.

Jo Dilley, managing director of the Marketing Peak District & Derbyshire tourism board, said: “This year’s awards are a timely reminder of the determination, innovation and commitment of our local businesses who have worked incredibly hard to adapt and rebuild, and to continue to provide visitors with a first-class welcome.

“Not only does our tourism industry offer incredible experiences for those who holiday here, it supports thousands of local jobs and makes a vital contribution to the local economy, helping to make the Peak District and Derbyshire such a great place to live, work and visit.”

Gold winners in the 13 core categories will progress onto the national VisitEngland Awards for Excellence 2022 – the highest accolades in English tourism.

For details of all the award winners from across Derbyshire, go to visitpeakdistrict.com/industry/events/tourism-awards.