News you can trust since 1852
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
This licenced café in Spring Gardens, with a reported turnover of £346,000, is on the market for £60,000.
This licenced café in Spring Gardens, with a reported turnover of £346,000, is on the market for £60,000.
This licenced café in Spring Gardens, with a reported turnover of £346,000, is on the market for £60,000.

High Peak businesses for sale right now: restaurants, retailers and mechanics

The current economic headwinds in Britain may be challenging even the most successful business owners and prompting some soul searching about their future livelihoods, with many concluding now may be the time to move on.

By Ed Dingwall
2 hours ago
Updated 13th Mar 2023, 1:36pm

In other cases, the time may simply have arrived to hand over the keys of thriving operations, and let someone new approach the business with fresh energy and ideas.

In the High Peak, such considerations are being made throughout the small and medium enterprise level of the local economy, particularly the hospitality and retail sectors.

Here is a look at some of the deals available on the market right now at uk.businessesforsale.com.

For full details, go to https://bit.ly/422LITH.

1. The Hydro, Buxton

For full details, go to https://bit.ly/422LITH.

Photo: Businessesforsale.com

Photo Sales
This MOT Testing Centre, with a large freehold property on Bridge Street, is on the market at £625,000.

2. G&T Motor Spares, Buxton

This MOT Testing Centre, with a large freehold property on Bridge Street, is on the market at £625,000.

Photo: Businessesforsale.com

Photo Sales
The property has retail and rental accommodation spaces. For full details, see https://bit.ly/3Tdh7P9.

3. G&T Motor Spares, Buxton

The property has retail and rental accommodation spaces. For full details, see https://bit.ly/3Tdh7P9.

Photo: Businessesforsale.com

Photo Sales
This Greek and English café, on Thornbrook Road, is up for sale at an asking price of £64,950.

4. Kouros, Chapel-en-le-Frith

This Greek and English café, on Thornbrook Road, is up for sale at an asking price of £64,950.

Photo: Businessesforsale.com

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
High PeakBritain