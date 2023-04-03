High Peak based 'Georgie & Holly Handmade Natural Skincare’ gets an Instagram boost from Theo Paphitis.

Business and retail entrepreneur and self-confessed shopkeeper Theo re‐tweeted Georgie's message to his over 500,000 Twitter and Instagram followers and as a result, www.georgieandholly.co.uk has gained more followers and extra orders for their handmade all natural skincare. They are also profiled on the #SBS website#SBS is one of the leading small business networks in the UK with over 3,500 active members. Each week, Theo Paphitis welcomes 6 small businesses who tweet, comment or post an image to @TheoPaphitis describing their businesses to the #SBS community.Georgie said, “I’ve only been in business a year and I am still building up my product list and trying to get them out there to customers. It is great to have support from Theo because it’s been tough trying to make, market and raise my profile by myself. Theo has recognised my hard work and helped spread the word about what I do to his following. I had to show my enthusiasm about my business to Theo, explaining how we are an eco-friendly minded business making natural soaps and skin care, using only pure oils, butters, essential oils and botanicals. With no palm oil, SLS or other hidden nasties”