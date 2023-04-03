High Peak based 'Georgie & Holly Handmade Natural Skincare’ gets an Instagram boost from Theo Paphitis.
A High Peak‐based firm has received a business boost from retail entrepreneur Theo Paphitis.
Georgie Milling, owner of 'Georgie & Holly', tweeted Theo about her business during ‘Small Business Sunday’ and was one of six weekly winners to gain a retweet or repost by Theo to his over half a million Twitter and Instagram followers.
Business and retail entrepreneur and self-confessed shopkeeper Theo re‐tweeted Georgie's message to his over 500,000 Twitter and Instagram followers and as a result, www.georgieandholly.co.uk has gained more followers and extra orders for their handmade all natural skincare. They are also profiled on the #SBS website#SBS is one of the leading small business networks in the UK with over 3,500 active members. Each week, Theo Paphitis welcomes 6 small businesses who tweet, comment or post an image to @TheoPaphitis describing their businesses to the #SBS community.Georgie said, “I’ve only been in business a year and I am still building up my product list and trying to get them out there to customers. It is great to have support from Theo because it’s been tough trying to make, market and raise my profile by myself. Theo has recognised my hard work and helped spread the word about what I do to his following. I had to show my enthusiasm about my business to Theo, explaining how we are an eco-friendly minded business making natural soaps and skin care, using only pure oils, butters, essential oils and botanicals. With no palm oil, SLS or other hidden nasties”
Small business champion and Ryman Stationery, Robert Dyas and Boux Avenue Chairman, Theo Paphitis, said: “We are thrilled to welcome new #SBS members every week and highlight just how important it is to support our small businesses here in the UK. My vision is that everyone who has ever won an #SBS re-tweet from me becomes part of a friendly club; like-minded individuals who can share successes and learnings. The website will also give a valuable profile to the winners chosen and I wish Georgie & Holly every success.”
Anyone looking for a re‐tweet from Theo should tweet on Twitter or do an Instagram post to him about their business on Sunday between 5 PM and 7.30 PM and include the hashtag #SBS.