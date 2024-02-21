Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One year on from the council’s £10m purchase of the Spring Shopping Centre, work has started and council officials were spotted scanning the area to make a 3D model which will be used in future consultations for the space.

We asked your views on what should be done and the resounding theme was the shopping centre needs toilets.

Chris Sheldon said: “We need toilets. Waitrose toilets have been shut for years, the public toilets near Iceland were closed on Sunday. All tourists ask is ‘where are the toilets in the shopping centre?’ there used to be toilets in the BB muffins but that has been shut for years.

Here's what you would like to see in the Springs Shopping Centre in the future. Photo Brian Eyre

“If you want to go to the toilet now, you have to go to the Pavillion Gardens, which is about 10 minutes away, not suitable if you are desperate or if you are disabled. To fill the shopping centre, I would offer reduced rates, council tax and or rent to get businesses in.

“Also get community/charity projects in the shopping centre, there are a few empty shops and so there is no, little cost, associated with the centre.”

These views were reflected on the Buxton Advertiser’s Facebook post about the shopping centre. Kim Cox said: “How about starting with providing essential facilities. Proper toilets and baby changing in the precinct.

“I’m sure that they’d get a lot more families and elderly back using the shops if they did. The council can’t say there’s no space for it when there’s loads of empty shops.”

Others called the council out, saying there was no consultation over the purchase of the centre and that those who made the decision to buy the centre should be held accountable. John Shaw said:" I've not heard one person say it was a good idea and the public weren't asked if the council could waste so much of the public’s money.”

People have suggested the council offer discounted rates to get shops back into the precinct while others said it is not just the precinct which needs attention but money should be spent on the currently museum and there needs to be more independent shops.

There were also calls for better night time entertainment like a bowling alley and better restaurants. The purchase of the shopping centre was made possible through a £6.6m grant from the Future High Streets Fund and £4.2m from council funds.

Councillor Damien Greenhalgh, Deputy Leader of High Peak Borough Council and Executive Councillor for Regeneration, Tourism and Leisure, said: “The nature of town centres is changing, and we want our high streets to evolve so that they continue to thrive.

“That’s why our Revitalising Buxton programme aims to encourage residents, visitors and shoppers to support the variety of shops, independent retailers and local businesses in Buxton through the day and into evening.”