Plans to convert an iconic hotel in central Buxton into 17 new apartments had been approved by High Peak Borough Council.

The decision by the development and control committee which voted in favour of the conversion which will see the Grade II listed building which dates back to 1170 become multiple apartments.

Applicant AH2 Buxton Limited said: “The proposed scheme has been designed with careful regard to the site context and its setting.

"The conversion of the existing building and associated extensions will rejuvenate an existing heritage asset that is currently falling into disrepair and the proposal will not cause any adverse residential amenity issues.”

Green light for historic listed Buxton hotel to become 17 apartments. Photo Jason Chadwick

The hotel – which was owned by Robinsons and closed in 2013 – spanned four floors and the new development, if approved, will follow the same footprint.

The plans which have been rubber stamped include two extensions to the rear elevation and front canopy renovation and the properties will be a mix of one to three bedroom apartments.

The proposal will retain the main entrance on Grove Parade for use as a shared access point. The existing fire exit to the kitchen at the rear of the property will be retained as access and emergency.

The iconic hotel shut its doors in August 2013 and in August 2017 scaffolding went up at the front of the landmark building and part of its front wall was removed so remedial work could take place.

Speaking about the decision to approve a council spokesperson said: “The Local Planning Authority worked positively and proactively with the applicant to identify various solutions during the application discussions to ensure that the proposal comprised sustainable development and would improve the economic, social and environmental conditions of the area and accord with the development plan.

“These were incorporated into the scheme and / or have been secured by planning conditions.”

It was noted the council were keen to ‘preserve the setting and architectural and historical integrity of the listed building and to preserve the character and appearance of the conservation area’.