A Buxton villa built in the mid 1850s will now become four apartments after plans were approved.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

High Peak Borough Council rubber stamped the proposals for 12 Exeter House, Terrace Road which will now become four new dwellings in the same building.

The property is a semi-detached villa originally constructed as a single dwelling and is one of three villas built in the mid 1850s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The building is of coursed local gritstone with dressed stone quoins, and window surrounds and set back from the road with The Slopes opposite.

Green light for historic Buxton ‘villa’ to become four apartments on Terrace Road. Photo submitted

The building has subsequently been converted to five dwellings, a certificate of lawfulness has been issued for three of the five dwellings with two being unlawful.

Applicant David Busby said: “Within the last 50 years or so the property was unlawfully converted to create multiple dwellings.

“We were advised to withdraw a previous application on the basis that, unless we could prove otherwise, the application would be assessed as a conversion from a single nine bedroom dwelling to four flats, this in turn meant the baseline for the nutrient neutrality assessment would be incorrect.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He explained: “For all intent and purposes this application is for conversion from three officially recognised dwellings to four dwellings regardless of the current layout.

“The proposal will require minor internal reconfiguration to improve layout and there will be no change externally with the exception of two velux roof lights to provide natural light to apartment four– one to the front slope and one to the rear slope.”

There will be no changes to existing parking arrangements as there are existing parking spaces for four vehicles.

Elsewhere on Terrace Road planning permission has been approved for the conversion of a building into apartments including the iconic Grove Hotel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When looking at the heritage values of the site it was noted in the report submitted with the application that the building style is typical of Buxton's growth period as a health resort and the scale ‘significantly greater than surrounding towns and villages’.

It was described as a ‘principal building defining the central grand development of Buxton - giving insight into the planned development and history of the town during the Victorian growth era’.

Mr Busby added: “The proposal will not have any negative impact on the heritage asset.”