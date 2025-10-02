Grateful High Peak businessman celebrates one-year anniversary

Stuart Wood took a leap of faith and became a mobile barista in the High Peak, one year ago this week.

A High Peak businessman that keeps our local economy caffeinated is celebrating one-year in business.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stuart Wood, of Really Awesome Coffee High Peak, is celebrating one year in business this week.

One year ago, the Chapel-en-Le-Frith resident started his business driving his coffee van around local business parks and offices in the High Peak.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One year on, and Stuart tours all across the High Peak serving hot drinks and food to companies across the local area, and is also a frequent sight at community events.

Stuart at his stop at High Peak Comps, Dove Holes, with matcha and caramel lattes.

"This week marks my one-year van-iversary, as I'm calling it," said Stuart.

"This time last year I didn’t know if I was doing the right thing leaving a job I loved at Lyme Park and venturing out on my own, but with the help of the High Peak community and tremendous support from head office here we are!"

"In total, 9674 hot beverages have been made and 1603 blended iced drinks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So thank you to anyone who has liked a post or bought anything from me either at events or on the round!

You can call or text Stuart via 07511 015712.

“And special thank you to my partner Lauren, who helps out at the weekends when I’m booked for weddings and community events!

“It is the first time I’ve ever worked for myself and I am loving it! Here’s to another coffee filled year.”

In addition to stopping at the big towns of the High Peak like Buxton and Chapel-en-le-Frith, Stuart even finds time to stop at smaller villages like Dove Holes and Chapel Milton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His menu features specialty coffees including pumpkin spice and matcha drinks.

Recent community events he has served coffees and teas at include High Peak Makers Market, and Buxton Market.

To celebrate his one-year anniversary, the gourmet mobile cafe is offering 50% of all food until Friday.

Stuart’s food offering includes soups, pasties and sandwiches, in addition to sweet treats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local produce is also championed on Stuart’s stall, with Buxton Water a regular feature.

To get Stuart to stop at your premises, or book him for your event, simply email [email protected] or text him on 07511 015712.

You can also follow Really Awesome Coffee High Peak on Facebook and Instagram.