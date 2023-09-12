News you can trust since 1852
Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to four High Peak establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of High Peak’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 12th Sep 2023, 15:50 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 15:50 BST
It's top marks for these estaablishments after inspection

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens - Rated 5: The Bluebell Wood (Bar Only) at Glossop Road, Gamesley, Glossop Derbyshire; rated on August 30

Rated 5: Twig Coffee at 128 Station Road, Hadfield, Glossop; rated on August 24

Rated 5: Tarmac Central – Quarry Canteen at Tunstead, Buxton; rated on August 22

Most Popular

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub: The White Hart at Market Street, Whaley Bridge, High Peak; also received a five-star rating after inspection on September 5.

The scheme helps you choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving you clear information about the businesses’ hygiene standards.

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices.

