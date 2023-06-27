Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to six High Peak establishments

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens: Rated 5: Subway at 3 High Street West, Glossop, Derbyshire -rated on June 14; Rated 5: Michelangelos (Buxton ) Ltd at 1 Market Place, Buxton, Derbyshire - rated on June 9 and Rated 5: No. 6 The Square Tearooms at 6 The Square, Buxton, Derbyshire - rated on June 3.

Two ratings have been handed to local bars: Rated 5: The Roebuck Inn at 9 Market Place, Chapel-En-Le-Frith, High Peak - rated on June 20 and Rated 5: Square West at Norfolk Square, Glossop, Derbyshire - rated on June 6

Advertisement

Advertisement

There was also a rating for one local takeaway, with a five-star rating handed to Epic Pizza @ Buxton Railway Station at Hague Bar Road, New Mills, High Peak -rated on June 16.

New hygiene ratings have been given to local eateries. Photo: RADAR.

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.