Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to six High Peak establishments
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens: Rated 5: Subway at 3 High Street West, Glossop, Derbyshire -rated on June 14; Rated 5: Michelangelos (Buxton ) Ltd at 1 Market Place, Buxton, Derbyshire - rated on June 9 and Rated 5: No. 6 The Square Tearooms at 6 The Square, Buxton, Derbyshire - rated on June 3.
Two ratings have been handed to local bars: Rated 5: The Roebuck Inn at 9 Market Place, Chapel-En-Le-Frith, High Peak - rated on June 20 and Rated 5: Square West at Norfolk Square, Glossop, Derbyshire - rated on June 6
There was also a rating for one local takeaway, with a five-star rating handed to Epic Pizza @ Buxton Railway Station at Hague Bar Road, New Mills, High Peak -rated on June 16.
The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.
The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.
The ratings are: 5 – hygiene standards are very good, 4 – hygiene standards are good, 3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory, 2 – some improvement is necessary, 1 – major improvement is necessary and 0 – urgent improvement is required