"Get smart in Buxton for the new term - with Stagecoach!"

Be ready to get the bus to school

Young local people, who are returning to school or college, are being encouraged to “get smart” and make sure that they have planned their bus journey.

Stagecoach’s commitment to local communities goes beyond the bus stop. With schools across the region scheduled to return, the bus operator has given a few tips, regardless of whether it is your child’s first time on the bus or if they are a seasoned pro! Tips to make the journey smoother are:

Practise the route: Before the first day – a dry run can ease nerves and build confidence.

Pack the essentials: Bus pass, water bottle, snack, and a charged phone (if they have one).

Arrive early: Give yourself a buffer for unexpected delays.

Talk about bus safety: Knowing their stop, means they are ready to get off safely and on time.

Buddy up: Younger children often feel more confident travelling with a sibling or friend.

Have the talk: If your child is starting secondary school, this might be their first time travelling independently. A quick chat about what to expect can make all the difference.

The Stagecoach app is the perfect travel companion for the new school year because it lets customers:

Plan journeys quickly and easily.

Track buses in real time so you know exactly when to leave home.

Buy tickets in advance, saving time on the day.

Matt Kitchin, Managing Director of Stagecoach Yorkshire, said: “Getting ready for a new school term can be a hectic time, so is really pays to be smart! Make sure that your kids are ready and prepared so that they can enjoy the journey and really let our professional drivers take the stress and the fuss out of the journey.”

-- To plan your journey, buy before you board and track your bus, you can download the Stagecoach Bus App from https://www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/national/stagecoachbusapp