Friends who quit their day jobs to start a business which turned over £1 million in first year expand into Derbyshire

Three friends who quit their full-time jobs to launch a business which broke the £1million revenue ceiling in year one are expanding their operations into Derbyshire.

Best pals Kevin Baker, Richard Blane and Neal Thorne ditched their careers to start Amazing Lofts as the cost-of-living crisis began to bite.

The trio have not looked back with the specialist loft storage and insulation business going down a storm with house-proud Brits across the south.

Friends Kevin Baker, Richard Blane and Neal Thorne have turned over £1million in one year!

After generating more than £1million in year one, the company now employs over 35 staff and is expanding even further into the midlands.

“It was a massive leap of faith setting up Amazing Lofts,” said Kevin. “But we saw an opportunity and grasped it with both hands.

“Our friends and family thought we were crazy and some told us not to do it. But we had confidence behind our vision and we’re excited to grow the business into Derbyshire.

“If you have faith in your product and the team around you, back yourself and go for it.”

Amazing Lofts broke the £1m revenue ceiling in the same month a poll of 2,000 homeowners by EDF Energy revealed 30% had never entered their loft.

Fears of falling, dirt, poor lighting and spiders are among the reasons people avoid our forgotten storage haven.

Kevin said most jobs carried out by Amazing Lofts take less than a day and can save hundreds of pounds each year on heating bills.

“We’re a nation of hoarders,” said Kevin. “We go to excessive lengths to make our homes have that feel of warmth but forget the area with so much potential – our lofts!

“They’re often neglected and forgotten which is where we help.

“We insulate lofts which helps reduce energy bills and provide storage space, so it’s a win, win.”

Founded in Banbury, Oxfordshire, Amazing Lofts offers a variety of add-on services including installation of ladders, loft hatches and Velux windows as well as a series of energy efficiency improvement measures including loft insulation, LED lighting and foil roof lining.

Richard added: “We prioritise efficiency and customer service.

“Most jobs are finished within a day. Our technicians are fully qualified, insured and DBS checked too with works coming with a lifetime guarantee.”

Already, Amazing Lofts’ client base extends to Oxford University where the team worked at the historic Wadham College – once attended by Sir Christopher Wren.

“It was a bold move to launch a new startup in such unnerving times economically,” said Neal. “But it’s paid off. Even better, our first year of operation has gone way beyond what we imagined to be possible.

“We want to be the market leader for sustainable loft solutions and make a real difference to the homes of our customers.