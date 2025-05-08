Friends take plan to breathe life in to New Mills Market Hall with a new project Matt's Attic which is a vision of food and drink for the people. Photo submitted

Friends who grew up in New Mills together are setting off a new venture which will see the Indoor Market transformed into a bustling food and drinks hub.

Matt’s Attic is the brainchild of Nick Torkington, Gary Mills along with Beth and Matt Eadie and is named after a place they spent many an hour as teenagers.

The group grew up in the hills of New Mills as ‘90s kids, and the indoor market, known to locals as Market Hall, was a staple of their childhood.

Beth said: “You could buy everything there from oatcakes, school uniform and a single cigarette and match for 50p.”

Matt's Attic opens in August and is a tale of community, heritage, and a bold vision to reimagine a local landmark of the Market Hall in New Mills. Photo submitted

When the hall became vacant in 2024, it sparked endless conversations among the friends about its potential.

Beth said: “We knew this building’s size, history, and location gave it the potential to become something truly unrivalled, a communal space that reflects the creativity and culture of New Mills, while also welcoming the growing number of visitors arriving by train to explore our stunning landscape.”

So last week the friends got the keys and now have 12 weeks to turn the site into a go-to venue for the community and visitors.

Beth said: “We are not some faceless corporation who lives out of the area and has no idea about the place, this is our area, our home.

“We know what we want, what other people want and need for a new space and how to bridge the gap between old New Mills and new New Mills as the town becomes popular with commuters.”

The group said with increasing footfall drawn to the dramatic gorge beneath the town, 'Derbyshire’s Grand Canyon', they felt there needed to be a reason for people to venture up into the historic town of New Mills and they wanted to create that reason.

Beth said: “We’ve drank a bottle of dodgy vodka in the Torrs, we’ve climbed the hills, we’ve made friends, we’ve lost friends, we’ve fallen in love – all in New Mills.

“And now we want to start a business building on everything we know and love about the town as our way of holding a light up to all the good things about New Mills.”

With plans to transform the much loved Indoor Market into a vibrant food and drink space, the team are keen to hear from a wide variety of hot food vendors from across the High Peak area who might have something unique to bring to the town.

Beth said: “We want to create a space which uplifts the independent business of the High Peak and brings culture and opportunity to people.”

This, she said, could be the opportunity to socialise or the opportunity to expand a business.

Beth added: “This is a tale of community, heritage, and a bold vision to reimagine a local landmark.”

The Advertiser will be catching up with the team closer to the opening date with a full round up of what people can expect from Matt’s Attic when it opens on August 1.

To be a business in the iconic venue contact Beth via [email protected]