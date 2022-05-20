Free marketing workshop for Buxton businesses

The new slogan ‘Refreshingly Buxton’, was commissioned by High Peak Borough Council as part of its Visitor Economy Strategy for the town.

It replaces the previous slogan ‘England’s Leading Spa Town’ which was developed in 2014.

Branding consultant Howard Swift, of The Way Design, is lead on the exercise. He said: “A brand is not a logo. It is your essence, your spirit of place.”

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A free business workshop will take place at the Crescent in Buxton next month

The new marketing toolkit is based more around key messages which businesses are asked to get behind. The usual brand or house-style elements are also there – fonts, colours and a logo – but it is how these are used which form the ‘essence’ of the toolkit, he said.

Businesses in and around Buxton are invited to a free, face-to-face workshop on Wednesday, June 1 at 10am-1pm at the Buxton Crescent.

It will teach businesses how a collective branding initiative can help raise the profile of an area,

Chair of Vision Buxton, Roddie MacLean, said: “Howard has captured some genuine and really appealing aspects of Buxton .

"There will be real value in all businesses in the town adopting an angle on these principles, to suit their business, so that we can all promote Buxton with a similar voice.”

To attend, register via eventbrite.co.uk/e/refreshingly-buxton-brand-toolkit-initiative-workshop-tickets-325967486527.