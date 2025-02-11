A former cabin crew for Jet2 has swapped the high skies for a life on the ground as she and her family have taken over Katy’s Diner on the A6.

The popular diner had been run by the previous owner for 12 years but she decided to close up in January.

However for Emmie Parsons who used to dine here every week with her step dad it was the start of a new idea.

The 20-year-old said: “We were both gutted it was shutting and it meant so much to us so we said well why don’t we take it over?”

Katy's Diner on the A6 has opened again under new owners. Photo submitted

Emmie left her job as cabin crew which took her all over Europe to start the family venture and the diner reopened at the beginning of February.

The family team, made up of Emmie, her mum, step dad and sister as well as Karen the cook welcomed people back to Bibbington Layby in Dove Holes.

Emmie said: “I think we were all feeling a bit worried as this is a business with a great reputation and we wanted to not only do it justice but build on that success.”

Since opening there have been a few menu changes and jacket potatoes and toasties are now available but Emmie said she wanted to keep the heart and feel of the business the same.

“Everyone knows Katy’s Diner, that’s why we wanted to keep the same name.

“We’ve redecorated a bit but it is still the same diner everyone knows and loves.”

With previous experience waiting on, having worked at the Greek restaurant in Chapel-en-le-Frith Emmie is convinced this is her future path.

“It was nice being cabin crew but I didn’t get much time with my family. I was always here, there and everywhere.

“It will be nice to slow down a bit and spend more time with the people I love.

“We are all in this together it’s not just me on my own, we're doing it as a family.”

Looking at the future Emmie added: “I’m looking forward to meeting the customers and hopefully being here as long as Jo was before us if not longer.”

Katy’s Diner is open Monday to Saturday 7am to 4pm.