The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens: Rated 5: Buxton Football Club at Silverlands, Buxton, Derbyshire; rated on February 13

Rated 5: Sodexo Food Services at Waterswallows Lane, Green Fairfield, Buxton; rated on February 9

Rated 5: Tesco Family Dining Ltd. at Wren Nest Road, Glossop, Derbyshire; rated on February 9

Inspectors have visited a number of food outlets

Rated 5: The Herb Garden Vegetarian Bistro at 26a Hardwick Street, Buxton, Derbyshire; rated on February 3

Rated 5: Eat Outside the Box at Pindale Road, Hope, Hope Valley; rated on February 1

Rated 5: High Peak Foodbank @ Buxton Community Cafe (Zink Project) at Hardwick Square East, Buxton, Derbyshire; rated on February 1

Rated 5: Tintwistle Liberal Working Mens Club at 1 Church Street, Tintwistle, Derbyshire; rated on February 1

Rated 5: Ithaca Taverna at 1 The Quadrant, Buxton, Derbyshire; rated on January 26

And one rating has been handed to a pub or club: Rated 5: Hope Cement Social Club at Pindale Road, Hope, Hope Valley; rated on February 1

Five ratings have been issued for takeaways: Rated 5: The Crispy Cod at 70 Market Street, New Mills, Derbyshire; rated on February 9

Rated 5: Yo! To Go! at Wren Nest Road, Glossop, Derbyshire; rated on February 9

Rated 5: Gastro Fry Ltd at Fairfield Road, Buxton, Derbyshire; rated on February 7

Rated 5: Tikka Villa at 4 Fairfield Road, Buxton, Derbyshire; rated on February 1

