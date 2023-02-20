Food hygiene ratings handed to 14 High Peak establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 14 of High Peak’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens: Rated 5: Buxton Football Club at Silverlands, Buxton, Derbyshire; rated on February 13
Rated 5: Sodexo Food Services at Waterswallows Lane, Green Fairfield, Buxton; rated on February 9
Rated 5: Tesco Family Dining Ltd. at Wren Nest Road, Glossop, Derbyshire; rated on February 9
Rated 5: The Herb Garden Vegetarian Bistro at 26a Hardwick Street, Buxton, Derbyshire; rated on February 3
Rated 5: Eat Outside the Box at Pindale Road, Hope, Hope Valley; rated on February 1
Rated 5: High Peak Foodbank @ Buxton Community Cafe (Zink Project) at Hardwick Square East, Buxton, Derbyshire; rated on February 1
Rated 5: Tintwistle Liberal Working Mens Club at 1 Church Street, Tintwistle, Derbyshire; rated on February 1
Rated 5: Ithaca Taverna at 1 The Quadrant, Buxton, Derbyshire; rated on January 26
And one rating has been handed to a pub or club: Rated 5: Hope Cement Social Club at Pindale Road, Hope, Hope Valley; rated on February 1
Five ratings have been issued for takeaways: Rated 5: The Crispy Cod at 70 Market Street, New Mills, Derbyshire; rated on February 9
Rated 5: Yo! To Go! at Wren Nest Road, Glossop, Derbyshire; rated on February 9
Rated 5: Gastro Fry Ltd at Fairfield Road, Buxton, Derbyshire; rated on February 7
Rated 5: Tikka Villa at 4 Fairfield Road, Buxton, Derbyshire; rated on February 1
Rated 4: Top Topii By Rivaj at 40 Market Street, New Mills, High Peak; rated on January 11