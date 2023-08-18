New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of High Peak’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website show

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens: Rated 5: Courtyard Cafe at 8 Castleton Road, Hope, Hope Valley; rated on August 9; Rated 5: Tea on the Green at 3 Green Lane, Chinley, High Peak; rated on August 8 and rated 5: Three Roofs Cafe at The Island, Castleton, Hope Valley; rated on August 1

Two ratings have been handed to pub and, bars or nightclubs: Rated 5: The Vault at 2-4 High Street, Buxton, Derbyshire; rated on August 8 and also Rated 5: Norfolk Arms Hotel at Norfolk Square, Glossop, Derbyshire; rated on August 2.

The scheme helps you choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving you clear information about the businesses’ hygiene standards.

Ratings are a snapshot of the standards of food hygiene found at the time of inspection. It is the responsibility of the business to comply with food hygiene law at all times.

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

Ratings are: 5 – hygiene standards are very good, 4 – hygiene standards are good, 3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory, 2 – some improvement is necessary, 1 – major improvement is necessary and 0 – urgent improvement is required.

