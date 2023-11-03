News you can trust since 1852
Manager Phil Welling and his team at the new Aldi store on Altar Way. Photo Richard Grange / UNP (United National Photographers).Manager Phil Welling and his team at the new Aldi store on Altar Way. Photo Richard Grange / UNP (United National Photographers).
Manager Phil Welling and his team at the new Aldi store on Altar Way. Photo Richard Grange / UNP (United National Photographers).

First look inside High Peak’s newest Aldi

Take a look inside the new Aldi which has opened in Harpur Hill and created 35 new jobs.
By Lucy Ball
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 12:38 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 12:39 GMT

The store was opened on Thursday November, 2 by ParalympicsGB cyclist Lewis Stewart who cut the all-important red ribbon alongside pupils from Harpur Hill Primary School.

Take a look at the new staff and the new store in this gallery.

The new Aldi store in Buxton opens. Photo Richard Grange / UNP (United National Photographers).

1. Aldi Altar Way

The new Aldi store in Buxton opens. Photo Richard Grange / UNP (United National Photographers). Photo: RICHARD GRANGE / UNP (United National Photographers)

ParalympicsGB cyclist Lewis Stewart cut the all-important red ribbon, pictured alongside store manager Phil Welling. Photo Richard Grange/ UNP (United National Photographers)

2. Cutting the ribbon

ParalympicsGB cyclist Lewis Stewart cut the all-important red ribbon, pictured alongside store manager Phil Welling. Photo Richard Grange/ UNP (United National Photographers) Photo: Photo Richard Grange/ UNP (United National Photographers)

Aldi's Mike Edwards on the checkout. Photo Richard Grange/ UNP (United National Photographers)

3. On the checkout

Aldi's Mike Edwards on the checkout. Photo Richard Grange/ UNP (United National Photographers) Photo: RICHARD GRANGE / UNP (United National Photographers)

All the fresh fruit and veg in High Peak's newest Aldi in Harpur Hill. Photo Richard Grange/ UNP (United National Photographers)

4. One of your five a day

All the fresh fruit and veg in High Peak's newest Aldi in Harpur Hill. Photo Richard Grange/ UNP (United National Photographers) Photo: RICHARD GRANGE / UNP (United National Photographers)

