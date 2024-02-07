First look inside as Chatsworth farm shop reopens after major refurbishment

Established in 1977 by Duchess Deborah Cavendish – mother of the current Duke of Devonshire – the shop has been a firm favourite with shoppers from near and far ever since, and an award-winning destination for the best of the region’s food and drink, with the majority of goods sourced from within a 30-mile radius.

The refurbishment has improved display areas for the renowned fresh produce and butchery section, complete with a new dry-aging fridge for Chatsworth estate beef and increased shelf space for selected local suppliers.

Having recently taken up residence in Chatsworth House with husband and heir apparent William, Laura Cavendish, aka Lady Burlington, has overseen the new direction for the shop alongside Sheffield-based branding agency 93ft.

Laura said: “Our focus for the farm shop has always been on supplying the best possible produce for our local community. We want to ensure that our products celebrate the wealth of talented producers on our doorstep and maintain the high quality the farm shop has become known for.

“Being able to showcase not just what we produce across the estate but also the breadth of quality products available from talented suppliers across Derbyshire, is one of the many reasons we have such loyal customers.”

Created with a focus on sustainability, the design honours the traditions of the area by repurposing existing farm shop fixtures and making use of functional and heritage items from the great house and its estate farms.

The shop will be introducing a refreshed range of Chatsworth branded products, including teas, juices, jams, estate-sourced honey and the much-loved Bakewell tart, alongside a range of locally crafted giftware.

An extended selection of local cheeses has also been launched, produced by Derbyshire-based Hartington Creamery which has connections to Chatsworth dating back to 1870.

Robert Gosling, part-owner of Hartington Creamery, said: “It is 150 years since the sixth Duke of Devonshire built the first dairy in Hartington, and we are pleased that we are working together again creating innovative products which reflect our shared heritage and culture.”

