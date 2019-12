The work is just beginning as new owners, Karl and Lindsay, reveal they are currently at ‘ground-zero’ with the basics of the relaunch in its infancy. They can’t wait to ‘pour everyone a drink’ when it is finished.

The Cat and Fiddle Inn is located on the A537 between Buxton and Macclesfield.

The relaunch aims to have a distillery, eating facilities and a newly-restored pub.

The barn where the whiskey and gin distillery will be housed.

The Cat and Fiddle hope to open officially by mid-late summer.

