Energy cap is a 'lifeline' for small High Peak businesses

Andrew Pickup of the Herb Garden says he is using his oven in a more sensible manner as energy prices rise.

And the help couldn’t have come at a better time for some of our local businesses.

A pet food shop in Whaley Bridge was just weeks away from closing for good and cafe owners in Buxton say they have stopped turning on the lights in a bid to keep costs down as bills soar.

It has been announced that the government will be helping businesses by capping prices from October 1, for six months until April 2023.

Cheryl Easter of High Hill Fish and Chips is worried about the rising cost of bills.

This is welcome news for Lisa Wharmby, from the Raw Pawz dog food shop on Buxton Road, Whaley Bridge.

The 58-year-old said: “Just two weeks ago I was giving serious consideration about closing for good because my bills were going to be so high I couldn’t pay them, so this price cap, even if it is only for six months, is a lifeline for me.”

Lisa sells raw dog food and needs her fridges and freezers on all the time.

Her current electricity tariff is due to expire in November and earlier this month she received her new price plan which was an £8,500 jump from what she is currently paying.

Andre Pickup of the Herb Garden in Buxton says the business is not in danger of closing just careful choices need to be made going forward.

She said: “When I opened the letter I couldn’t believe what I was seeing.

“My day rate used to be 16p a day and that was going up to 96p per day and the night rate was also jumping from 11p to 71p.

“I don’t have that kind of money, and I was thinking there is no way I can pay these bills.

“I opened my shop four years ago and don’t have any gas so this is just for electric.

Lisa Wharmby' from Raw Pawz was weeks away from closing as her energy bills were already too high.

“The shop is my passion but I don’t make that much to pay bills which are that high, so I was thinking the only realistic thing I could do would be to close the business down which is a devastating thought but I didn’t see any other option.”

The new Energy Bill Relief Scheme will provide a discount on wholesale gas and electricity prices for all non-domestic customers such as shops, restaurants, schools and charities and would be equivalent to the Energy Price Guarantee put in place for households.

Lisa said: “No one knows what will happen in six months’ time but for now it brings my bills down and allows me to keep trading and make another plan for the spring.”

Andrew Pickup, the owner of The Herb Garden Vegetarian Bistro in Buxton, has also had to change the way he does business in recent weeks as his energy costs have gone up.

Cheryl Easter of High Hill Fish and Chips says customers are changing their orders and buying cheaper items of the menu as they feel the pinch too.

He said: “When there is just me in on my own in the mornings I’m not putting the lights on to try and save money.

“We are known for our cakes but we needed to rethink the types of cakes we are selling because of how long they take to cook.

“We used to bake big cakes which took 90 minutes or even two hours in the oven but we can’t afford to have the oven on for that long so we are doing different cakes which take less time, or cooking something in the oven as well as the cakes to be more energy efficient.”

Andrew is also feeling the pinch when buying his groceries.

“The prices keep going up and up every time I shop,” he explained.

“I’ve had to put my prices up for the second time in four years. It’s not something I wanted to do but something that needed to be done.”

Andre Pickup of the Herb Garden says as he enters winter is always harder as there are less people out and about popping in for a cake or drink.

His bills have already tripled compared to what he was paying out in the summer, and heading into the cold winter, when there are less people around, is a worry for him.

He said: “It’s that fine line between having the heating on to warm the place up and then heating the cafe but having no one in it.

“We aren’t in any danger zone and we aren’t thinking about closing, we just need to be careful and cost effective going forward.”

In New Mills, Cheryl Easter, from High Hill Fish and Chips, said the price to buy fish has already increased 100 per cent and fat has gone up by 150 per cent. She is also worried about the future when looking at energy bills.

She said: “I sell a fish for £4.90 but now with the bills so high and national minimum wage going up, I have higher outgoings. I should be selling a fish for £7 or £8 to cover my costs, but I’m not as I’d never get any customers.

“I can’t keep putting up my prices – I’d price myself out of business.

“We have already seen a change in customer buying habits.

“We are still getting the footfall – for now – but people who used to order fish are swapping to sausage and chips or just chips so they are still getting a treat but a cheaper one.

“We are trying to do all we can to make this a successful business, so recently we have started doing breakfast sandwiches just to bring in extra revenue.

“We are closed on a Monday but we are thinking if things carry on we may have to shut for another day to try and keep costs down.

“It’s a really worrying time for all business owners and this energy cap will only last for six months – then what will happen?”

