End of an era as Vision Buxton taken 'difficult decision' to close organisation after 24 years

Vision Buxton has made a shock announcement that from October this year the group will cease to operate but it is calling on businesses to step up and take over the reins.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Tuesday May, 13 Vision Buxton chair Roddie MacLean said: “First and foremost can I thank you for being a member of Vision Buxton and supporting our work.

“The board is very proud of what Vision Buxton has achieved for the town over the last 24 years, but has taken the difficult decision to close the organisation from the end of the current membership year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The reasons are many and various but we feel that this is the right thing to do, and the right time.”

Roddie MacLean chair of Vision Buxton says the member organisation which champions the town will cease in October 2025 - 24 years after it started. Photo Jason Chadwick

Buxton has a very different atmosphere to that of 2001, when Buxton Business Forum (BBF) was formed as a company to promote Buxton as the best possible place to live, work and play - officially ‘to promote economic development, regeneration, tourism and leisure in Buxton’.

BBF changed its name to Vision Buxton in 2006 and has been involved in every aspect of the regeneration and promotion of the town over those years.

Roddie said: “Vision Buxton has played its part in everything from the rebirth of the Crescent as a Spa hotel to the formation of Buxton Town Team. The town now has organisations like the Town Team, the Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust, Buxton Markets CIC and a much more secure and engaged Civic Association, as well as many thriving businesses, both old and new, which all put it in a really strong position for the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is time for businesses to step up and take a role in shaping the next decades, if they feel strongly enough that there is still a job to be done.”

As well as supporting businesses, community groups and individual members by providing networking and information, Vision Buxton has represented Buxton’s interests to Borough and County Authorities.

Roddie says it has pushed, pulled, nurtured collaborations and enthused, when no-one else wanted to know.

He added: “We have lobbied and taken on whatever needed doing, but feel now is the time to clear the pitch for the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vision Buxton has also been responsible for producing the official printed Town Guide as well as running the VisitBuxton website and is actively seeking new custodians for these assets.

Roddie offered his thanks to all those who have ‘generously contributed as directors over the years’.

Vision Buxton will continue to operate until the end of the current membership year which runs to the end of October 2025, almost exactly 24 years since its inception.

He added: “I think we all share a passion for Buxton – it is a fabulous place to live and work and has potential to deliver even more for its residents and visitors.

“Regardless of who is cheerleading, I am very optimistic for its future.”