EMA to pilot new technology to streamline travel for disabled and older customers

East Midlands Airport (EMA) is to be the first in the UK to pilot new technology which will provide disabled and older customers with more personalised journeys through the airport.

EMA has teamed up with Transreport, a pioneering tech company specialising in inclusive travel solutions which launched its passenger assistance technology in 2021, already helping to facilitate millions of rail journeys across the country.

As Transreport continues to expand its technology in aviation, the industry-leading accessibility technology company chose to partner with EMA due to its award-winning Assisted Travel service, which over 96% of users rated ‘good’ or very good’ in 2023/24. Assisted Travel provides one-to-one support from EMA’s customer services team and level access onto aircraft via special high-lift vehicles – all either new or recently refitted – as well as a live chat service allowing passengers to request assistance. The inclusive customer service it provides was given top marks by the Civil Aviation Authority earlier this year and recognised last year at the Business Disability Forum Awards and Airport Honour Awards. EMA representatives have joined the Department for Transport’s Accessibility in Aviation Task and Finish Group, recently announced by the Government.

The introduction of Transreport’s Passenger Assistance technology, accessible on smartphones, tablets and laptops via a user-friendly interface, will further enhance the service by offering tailor-made support - underlining EMA’s commitment to making every customer’s experience as effortless as possible. This allows users to arrange assistance for upcoming journeys, create personalised profiles, easily manage their assistance requests and receive real-time updates.

Alongside this, Transreport has also developed a sophisticated Assistance Management Operation System for airport staff, offering complete oversight on all assistance requests and bookings, including extensive detail about the specific access requirements of each passenger requesting assistance.

EMA’s Customer and Planning Director Mike Grimes said: “We’re really pleased to be working with Transreport to become the first UK airport to offer this more personalised approach to our popular assisted travel service.

“Our aim is to offer an effortless travel experience to all our customers and we’re really proud that we already achieve high levels of customer satisfaction with our assisted travel service. With Transreport’s Passenger Assistance technology, we can provide a tailor-made service which will give customers all the information and choice they could want on their journey through the airport, so they can relax and start enjoying being on holiday before their plane even leaves.”

Jay Shen, CEO of Transreport, said: "The team at East Midlands Airport are already pioneers in inclusive travel. As well as being recognised for their commitment to accessibility and inclusion, they are award-winning in the accessibility space. The partnership with East Midlands Airport is a huge step forwards to transform the customer experience in accessible and inclusive travel, allowing the Transreport team to bring our expertise in accessible travel technology to the aviation sector.

“This is just the beginning of our ambition in the aviation industry and by working together with airports and airlines in the UK and internationally, we aim to enhance accessibility. Those in the industry are aware of the challenges present in current assistance processes, but we can see tremendous potential and appetite for positive change. We are committed to working towards our vision in which everyone can fully enjoy and utilise airport facilities, and to creating a new standard of aviation travel for all.”