DSF wins awards for Decarbonisation and Ashgate Hospice Sparkle Walk

A Peak District business has scooped awards for actions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and technologies that will help decarbonise their manufacturing process while employees also received an award for the highest sponsored Workplace Team at Ashgate Hospice's recent Sparkle Walk.

DSF Refractories & Minerals Ltd is situated in the heart of the Peak District. Located in picturesque countryside, inbetween Buxton, Bakewell, Ashbourne and Matlock, the company has existed for over 130 years.

DSF produce refractory products for the Glass and Steel Industries as well as many other markets both in the UK and further afield.

DSF received two awards at the British Ceramic Confederation’s, "Towards Net Zero" Conference, for SME Decarbonisation and a Decarbonisation Trailblazer award.

Ashgate Hospice Presentation Night

The SME Decarbonisation award recognises the work DSF has completed reducing energy use and carbon emissions across all aspects of the company.

This includes moving away from heavy fuel oil and LPG to methane and the use of heat recovery for drying and heating of combustion air on all our kilns.

They have electrified most of their FLT fleet and installed new, more efficient compressors, which utilises waste heat for office heating. They have also installed smart lighting throughout the factory.

The Decarbonisation Trailblazer recognises the work being done by DSF to trial the use of hydrogen and biofuels to successfully fire their Refractory products as part of a consortium within the ceramics and glass industries.

Towards Net Zero Awards

Ashgate Hospice is DSF's chosen Charity for 2023.

The company have raised a substantial amount of money with various events, they were recognised as the highest sponsored Workplace Team at Ashgate Hospice's recent Sparkle Walk.

A Team of 16 volunteers dressed in Ashgate's traditional shocking pink T-Shirts and flashing bunny ears to complete a night-time walk walk around Chesterfield. the team proudly raised £3,597, altogether the walk raised a staggering £317,617.